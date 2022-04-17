ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police officers early Saturday fatally shot a man who was seen stabbing and pinning a gas station clerk to the ground.

The department told news outlets that officers were called to a BP gas station in southwest Atlanta before 5 a.m. after reports of people fighting.

When officers arrived, the clerk of the store was being stabbed.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the man with the knife didn’t comply with commands to drop his weapon.

At least one officer fired, hitting the suspect, whose name has not been released. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The clerk was transported to an area hospital for treatment.