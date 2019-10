SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a collision between a Savannah Police Department vehicle and a motorcycle.

Savannah Police tell News 3 the collision happened at the intersection of Bay and Whitaker streets, just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.