Nurses talk about experience treating patients during the pandemic

Nurses are dealing with the fallout of COVID-19 every day.

In observance of National Nurses Week.. we wanted to get a sense of what the last two months has been like for these hard-working “heroes”.

Whether its Express Care getting folks tested for COVID-19 or in the ICU dealing with the patients that may already have it, nurses from Beaufort Memorial Hospital are some of the first to see and treat these patients.

But how do they deal with the day to day effects at work and home.

“The very beginning was so heightened that we were so physically and emotionally fatigued that you went home and were spent,” said Renee Pritchard, Beaufort Memorial ICU nurse.

“Yeah, you are going to have lots of people scared right now. there’s a pandemic, no one has dealt with this before,” said Adrien Smith, a Beaufort Memorial Express Care Nurse. “Helping them to understand this could be signs or symptoms of this, but we also have normal diseases that we care for.”

“We have reinvented everything that we’ve done,” explains Pritchard. “So just like any job you have done forever and I’ve done this a long time, all the rote behavior the things that you don’t think about you all of a sudden have to think about it. On top of it doubled tripled the amount of work just to go into a patient’s room. And then you think about it so hard because you don’t want to make a mistake. you don’t want to expose your co-workers your family yourself.”

“Calm down, let us help them, let us help you to understand what you are dealing with, what we can do as a team to come up with appropriate care,” said Smith.

“The emotional part of it, I think that was the worst. because critically ill patients and their families can’t come to their bedside. Not necessarily just a COVID-19 patient but any patient that’s critical,” said Renee.

“I think mentally we have always been able to handle the stress load that comes at us because that’s what we are taught as nurses,” explains Adrian.

“At the end of the day we want to make sure we are protecting ourselves because we have to go home at night to a family and understand that we don’t want to carry anything home to our loved ones,” Adrian says. “We change clothes, we do all that we need to do before we see our loved ones so we aren’t carrying anything home to our family.”

“They are understanding to it and they know mom comes to work every day this is what she has to do as far as taking care of patients, they know I can’t immediately go home and hug them.”

“I work with some of the strongest, smartest most caring people on this earth, but We do get pretty upset and worried about what’s happening out there too,” said Renee. “You have to understand how the other side is feeling, put yourself in their shoes to really be effective in taking care fo the patient.”

“Over the years I feel like I’m helping with that part is by allowing families to come as a group to the bedside,” said Pritchard. “Explaining, explaining what they are looking at, explaining what a patient is going through. Trying to be a patient advocate and a family advocate. that’s what my role is in that time frame. making patients comfortable. but when you take that piece away and you have to do it over an iPad, it doesn’t seem personal enough.”

“Our role will be what it always has, to care for patients, to make sure we are doing our utmost part as nurses as health care organizations to care for patients. I think that’s what us front line runners do, remain calm through the storm,” said Adrian.

The nurses also want to thank everyone who has helped them through this. The people who brought food, a smile, applause, or even the ones that just said thank you.

They say it helps them want to go back to work even more every day.