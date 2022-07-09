SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, protests continue in Savannah.

On Saturday, a couple hundred abortion rights protesters marched one mile from Forsyth Park to the steps of City Hall, calling on state and local lawmakers to pass a resolution protecting abortion access.

“I believe that abortion is healthcare and that women’s rights are human rights,” said protester Mandy Whitten.

Also top of mind for protesters is LGTBQ+ rights. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas signaled in a concurring draft opinion that landmark rulings on same-sex rights should also be revisited.

“I’m married, I’m here with my wife and we’re very concerned that one day we will wake up and our marriage will not be recognized anymore,” Mandy said.

“The fact that that’s out there and people that love each other are worried now is absolutely horrible and shouldn’t be happening,” protester Pam Miller said. “Not here, not in 2022, not in the United States of America. That’s unbelievable.”

Pam has been fighting for women’s rights since the 1960s. Six decades later, she said she’s shocked she finds herself marching once again.

“I really thought we had done this already,” Pam said. “I mean, I knew there was always a threat because we never codified this, but I didn’t realize we would get to this point, so it’s very disturbing. We are going to stand up and we are going to fight and we are going to continue to fight. And I will fight until my last breath.”

On Friday, President Biden signed an executive order to protect federal abortion access. Some abortion rights activists say it’s a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done.

“I don’t think it’s enough,” Mandy said. “I think in states where abortion has already been banned – my home state of Oklahoma is one of them – I don’t think women are safe there.”

Protesters say they’re going to keep making their voices heard not only through marching, but by heading to the polls in November.

That sentiment was echoed by some Democratic candidates on the ballot who joined in Saturday’s rally.

“I would be working to get federal legislation passed,” said Wade Herring, Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District. “What we have now is chaos and confusion and quite frankly unfair where we have different rules from state to state. It’s going to adversely impact people of limited means.”