SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-based liquid and dry bulk product handler, Colonial Terminals, is partnering with Norfolk Southern to build a $100 million breakbulk facility along the Savannah River.

Colonial Terminals, a division of Colonial Group, Inc., acquired nearly 17 acres of land next to an existing rail facility and a Colonial Terminal riverfront facility. The new facility will allow the handling of millions of tons of breakbulk cargo, such as steel, paper, forest products, and more.

Breakbulk is a common method of moving goods that cannot fit in standard-size shipping containers or cargo bins. Instead, cargo is transported in bags, boxes, crates, drums, and barrels, or by other methods.

“For nearly a century, Colonial Terminals has built its reputation by delivering world-class product handling services to dry and liquid bulk customers through our intermodal marine terminals,” said Ryan Chandler, president of Colonial Terminals. “Leveraging our strategic infrastructure in partnership with Norfolk Southern to extend our reach into the breakbulk space is a logical next step for our high-service culture.”

Chandler says the project should stimulate the regrowth of business that had been lost in recent years due to Georgia Port Authority’s conversion of its Ocean Terminal facility and would support further growth in the breakbulk segment as well as provide 20+ local jobs.

The project is expected to be fully completed in late 2024.