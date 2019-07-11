No-cost back to school health screenings

The Chatham County Health Department wants to help parents beat the back-to-school rush by offering a no-cost vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screenings. Chatham and Effingham County’s were held Thursday, July 11, but the Coastal health District is staging more in the weeks to come. Students will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Immunization services will also be available at regular cost. The health screens are available at regular cost, $30 dollars, year-round.

Students entering a Georgia school for the first time – no matter what the grade level – must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form. Erica Ruelas, a Savannah mother enrolling her children for the first time in the Peach State, says the no-cost screening day in Chatham County does a lot more than save her $120 for her four kids, “Now I won’t have to go to separate appointments. I can get everything done at once. There won’t be any sort of breaks in the school year where, you know, there’s missing where they’re missing immunizations that I didn’t have taken care of, so it’s, it’s a really good thing. It’s probably a lot faster than if I would have set the appointments up and done it elsewhere, um, just by itself and it’s way more convenient because everything is in one spot, in-house you know?” said Ruelas.

“First time” means never enrolled in a Georgia school before at any time in their lives. In addition, children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine. (“New entrant” means any child entering any school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a Georgia school for more than 12 months or one school year). The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11–12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus. Chatham County’s Nurse Manager, Tammi Brown, RN, urges parents to immunize their children, “We very strongly recommend that children receive all required vaccines, ah, there’s a lot of misinformation out there about some, um, issues, that, that vaccines can cause. But studies have shown that they’re safe. They’re effective, and they’re the only way to prevent certain diseases,” Brown said. Immunizations are not free, even on the no-cost day, but they are reduced-cost for low-income families, who pay a small administration fee.

No-cost screenings are coming to Liberty County on July 18, 25, and August 1. A free clinic is also set for McIntosh County July 18. Screenings will be available at regular cost in Long County July 25 & 30th.