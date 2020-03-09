No bus service for some Bulloch County Schools students

Statesboro, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County Schools will be open Monday, but some students won’t be able to take the bus. Last week’s heavy rain damaged several roads, and many remain closed.
Here’s what the district said in a new release sent out Sunday night: “We understand that the heavy rains have affected some families more than others. School attendance is always a parent’s right and decision. When parents make the decision for their child to be absent from school for any reason, then when the child returns to school, the parent submits a written excuse as to the cause of the absence. Absences which the state of Georgia considers to be excused are listed in the Attendance Expectations area of the Bulloch County Schools Student Handbook . One of the reasons listed is “conditions rendering school attendance hazardous to student health or safety,” so this would refer to students in areas most affected by the heavy rain. Our school officials will always review parent notes and work with them to excuse legitimate absences.”
These are the roads for which school bus services have been suspended for Monday and until further notice.
Buie Driggers from Holloway to Bryant Still
Cox Futch at Peppercorn
1737 Bryant Still to Stilson Leefield
Aycock Road
Wyatt Road to Black Creek Church Road
Newman Road
Honey Bowen Road at Ben Grady Collins
Arcola Road
Sinkhole at South Jo Dan
Macedonia
Miller Street Extension at 10 34
Riverview at Old River
Buie Driggers at J.R. Cribbs to 80 East
Old Portal Road below Moore Road to Denver Lanier
EC Hunnicut at Faith Deal to Metts Road
Old Donaldson Rd from Hwy. 67 to Red Hill Church
Homer Branch Road
Jackie Hart Road
Two Chop at Rocky Ford
Colbrook Lane off of John D. Lanier
Five Chop Road from Hwy. 24 to Zetwell Road
Brinson Road from Bell to Black Creek Church
Alex Knight Road from Slader Hagin to Pless Clifton
Hamilton Lane to Bill Simmons
Elmer Phillips Road from Harville to Carrinton
Sinkhole Road to Aden Lanier
Families on these roads have been notified