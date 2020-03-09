No bus service for some Bulloch County Schools students

(FILE)

Statesboro, Ga. (WSAV) – Bulloch County Schools will be open Monday, but some students won’t be able to take the bus. Last week’s heavy rain damaged several roads, and many remain closed.

Here’s what the district said in a new release sent out Sunday night: “We understand that the heavy rains have affected some families more than others. School attendance is always a parent’s right and decision. When parents make the decision for their child to be absent from school for any reason, then when the child returns to school, the parent submits a written excuse as to the cause of the absence. Absences which the state of Georgia considers to be excused are listed in the Attendance Expectations area of the Bulloch County Schools Student Handbook . One of the reasons listed is “conditions rendering school attendance hazardous to student health or safety,” so this would refer to students in areas most affected by the heavy rain. Our school officials will always review parent notes and work with them to excuse legitimate absences.”

These are the roads for which school bus services have been suspended for Monday and until further notice.

Buie Driggers from Holloway to Bryant Still

Cox Futch at Peppercorn

1737 Bryant Still to Stilson Leefield

Aycock Road

Wyatt Road to Black Creek Church Road

Newman Road

Honey Bowen Road at Ben Grady Collins

Arcola Road

Sinkhole at South Jo Dan

Macedonia

Miller Street Extension at 10 34

Riverview at Old River

Buie Driggers at J.R. Cribbs to 80 East

Old Portal Road below Moore Road to Denver Lanier

EC Hunnicut at Faith Deal to Metts Road

Old Donaldson Rd from Hwy. 67 to Red Hill Church

Homer Branch Road

Jackie Hart Road

Two Chop at Rocky Ford

Colbrook Lane off of John D. Lanier

Five Chop Road from Hwy. 24 to Zetwell Road

Brinson Road from Bell to Black Creek Church

Alex Knight Road from Slader Hagin to Pless Clifton

Hamilton Lane to Bill Simmons

Elmer Phillips Road from Harville to Carrinton

Sinkhole Road to Aden Lanier

Families on these roads have been notified