Nine Line foundation to host annual ‘run for the wounded’ race

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – Nine Line Foundation and Nine Line Apparel are hosting the 7th Annual Run for the Wounded 5k/10k race to support homeless veterans. The event is typically scheduled for Armed Forces Day Weekend in May, however, complications due to COVID-19 and mandatory quarantines, led event organizers to postpone.

In consideration of social distancing guidelines and the utmost safety of the participants and volunteers, organizers have made modifications to the schedule of events. Same day registrations will not be offered this year, so participants are asked to register in advance.

There will not be food or alcohol service at the event, and instead bottled water and packaged snacks will be provided. Awards will not be announced at the conclusion of the event, and instead, results will be posted online and emailed to all participants after the race.

Packet pick up will be at Nine Line Apparel on Friday, October 2nd, at Nine Line Apparel, and at the event starting at 3:30 on race day. The in-person race will start at the Hutchinson Island Golf Course.

This event is Nine Line Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. 100% of proceeds will be used to provide aquaponics training to homeless veterans here in Savannah. Virtual registration is also available and encouraged. There are already over 200 virtual participants registered and over 600 runners signed up for the in-person event.

To register for the virtual race, click here .