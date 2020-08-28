Nine days in, Statesboro Police have not issued citations to violators of citywide mask mandate

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday marks nine days since Stateboro’s mayor and city council voted 4-1 to pass a citywide mask mandate. The mayor says without one, students at Georgia Southern University could have fueled what he’s calling a “major outbreak.”

For Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead, the ordinance is less about enforcement and more about education.

“We don’t want to be the hammer guys writing tickets for this… they’re just trying to keep everyone as safe as much as they can,” said Broadhead.

To do that, the chief is instructing officers to talk to people about the ordinance and about their compliance, instead of writing a ticket.

“For us to think that enacting a new ordinance is suddenly going to get 100 percent compliance…it’s not going to happen,” he explained. “Part of our goal is making sure people know…are you aware that a new ordinance has been passed… here’s what that means in practical terms.”

Under the ordinance, business owners have a right to opt-out of enforcement inside their businesses. The ordinance instructs them to post a sign on their front door stating the following: “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face-covering requirement upon this property.”

In a letter to business owners on August 20, Mayor Jonathan McCollar says to not take the chance.

“With the return of students the City of Statesboro has the potential for a major outbreak, and we

absolutely need the cooperation of business owners to help mitigate the spread. We would request

businesses that do not opt of enforcement to post signs stating that face coverings are required inside,” wrote McCollar.

Last week, GSU reported 71 positive coronavirus cases at its three campuses.

So far, Broadhead says the department has issued several masks to people not wearing one. However, they have not issued a single citation related to the order.

If you are ticketed, fines are $25 for the first citation and $50 for the second.