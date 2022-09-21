SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For some, fall is not complete without a trip to a pumpkin patch. The idea of picking out a pumpkin that, in some cases, is still on the vine and having jam-packed family fun on a bumpy hay ride, strolling through a meandering corn maze, and interacting with farm animals is what excites many families yearly.

A family goes out for a hayride on a clear fall day. Getty Images.

Check out these local farms that will be welcoming families to their pumpkin patches starting on October 1st..

Madrac Farms, LLC – A real pumpkin patch in Coastal Georgia guests can pick a pumpkin right off the vine, enjoy hayrides, a corn maze, and more. Days and times of operation are Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. but visitors must arrive by 5:00 p.m. The cost is $8.00 per person and kids 3 years old and younger are free. The cost for those in the military, first responders, and senior citizens 60 and older is $5.00.

Poppell Farms – Visitors will be able to get lost in a tall sorghum maze, and enjoy wagon rides and the Pumpkin Patch. Those who may or may not be night owls can stay after dark on Friday and Saturday nights to explore the not haunted maze with a flashlight. Starting on October 7th, guests can brave the Haunted Trail through the woods after dark. Areas of the farm are lit for visitors to enjoy some activities at night.

Holliday Farms – The 15th Annual Great Pumpkin Patch will be open from Thursday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00-6:00 p.m. They will have a barnyard zoo, and sell t-shirts, local honey, jams and jellies, olive oil soap, toys, candy, refreshments and more. Some farm favorites include a large jumping pad, duck races, the Haytona Speedway, corn grinding, steer roping, and cow milking.