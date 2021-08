SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When you meet Antwan Eady you can’t help but smile. His excitement and passion for writing shows through in everything he says. He is a young author who found the courage to follow his dream of becoming a writer. As we learned in our interview, he hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams with his new book “Nigel and the Moon.”

For a copy of his book, he encourages you to visit local book stores like E Shaver, Bookseller. But, you can also pre-order one on Amazon.com.