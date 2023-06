SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — June is National Men’s Health Month– a time set aside to encourage the men in our lives to take care of their bodies by eating right, exercising, and working to prevent disease.

Dr. Bonzo Reddick is the Director of the Coastal Health District.

He sat down with News 3’s Kim Gusby to talk about the staggering statistics when it comes to men’s health and what is being done in our area to heighten awareness of preventable health problems.