June is National Reunification Month– a time set aside to recognize the people and efforts around the country that help families stay together.

In Chatham County, more than 50-percent of the children that enter foster care are reunified with their families.

Brightside Advocacy formerly known as CASA– is one of the organizations that helps families and children in our community build healthier relationships so they can stay together.

Kate Blair is the agency’s Executive Director.

She joins us with more on what the agency is doing and the need for volunteers and funding.