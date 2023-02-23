SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSAV) – Spartanburg Regional Medical Center officials accepted an infant that was surrendered to them Monday under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The African American/Caucasian male, who was born on Sunday, weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.87 inches long at the time of birth.

South Carolina Department of Social Services in Spartanburg County took custody of the

newborn after he was discharged from the hospital, and he’s been placed in a licensed foster care home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on April 3 at the Spartanburg

County Family Court.

Daniel’s Law is named after an infant boy who survived after being buried in a landfill soon after his birth. Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered at a hospital.

Daniel’s Law was enacted to prevent dangerous and often fatal abandonments.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 6 months old in dangerous circumstances, mothers can surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.