New Walthourville Police Chief starts Safe Program

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV)- Walthourville’s new police chief is already spearheading a new initiative to keep the community safe.



The so-called “Safe Program” is a way for police to check in on members of the community who may need additional help or attenion.

Walthourville Chief of Police, Jerry Blash started the program for seniors, people with disabilities, and others with mental health issues in the community.

“People that we might come in contact and communicate with, but we may need to know more information,” said Blash. “It’s good to have that information before those contacts happen and we can always check on those people and keep in constant contact with them.”

Nine Walthourville residents are already signed up for the Safe Program. Anyone interested in signing up can do so at the police department or city hall.