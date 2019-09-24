EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard crew on September 5th boarded a semi-submersible vessel suspected of smuggling cocaine. The Coast Guard discovered 500 kilograms of cocaine on the vessel. The Coast Guard arrested 4 people accused of drug smuggling. The Coast guard says several thousand additional kilograms of cocaine estimated to be aboard the vessel could not be removed due to stability and safety problems and the semi-submersible was sunk as a hazard to navigation.
New Video: Coast Guard arrest 4 accused of using a semi-submersible vessel to smuggle drugs
