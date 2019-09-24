New Video: Coast Guard arrest 4 accused of using a semi-submersible vessel to smuggle drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) - The Chatham County Voter Registration hosts a National Voter Registration Day event Tuesday morning. National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday aimed at encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls in November.

The Chatham Co. Voter Registration event will give Chatham County citizens the opportunity to register to vote or update their personal information. Officials will also demonstrate how to use an electronic voting machine. There will also be a training session on absentee voting by mail.