New USO Center officially opens at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport

POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – Members of the military have a new place to lounge and enjoy some southern hospitality before their flights.

Airport commissioners, area military representatives, and USO volunteers officially opened the new USO Savannah Center on Monday at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

The new space is larger and includes a family area, work station, and patio. The center was also moved to the pavilion from the space by the ticket counter.

Volunteers told News 3 it’s a center for military families to feel welcome during their travels and layovers.

“For example, today, recruits who were delayed who were supposed to be reporting to Parris Island and begin basic training, they come to the USO. We help them figure out what they have to do next, to be where they need to be, and again, try to give them a sense of comfort and people looking out for them as they look out for us.” Susan Cahoon, Chair of the USO Council of Georgia

This is one of only five USO centers around Georgia.