New tool at Georgia Southern to help service members and veterans

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A new tool at Georgia Southern University is set to help service members and veterans. It will assist them with transferring their military experience to college credit.

The tool is available to access online and can be used by current and prospective students.

The person serving or who has served would go to the site and enter information such as which branch of the military they served in, their rank, and related job experience.

The system would then check to see if any courses match the experience and whether the person would receive credit for it, or need to take certain classes.

The military and education outreach coordinator Bill Gammon said the tool will help save students time.

“It’s important to give veterans an opportunity to look at what possible credits they might receive here at Georgia Southern that allows them to move through their college careers quickly as possible, so they can reach their ultimate goals,” Gammon said.

If anyone has trouble using the new program, help is available at the Military Resource Center on campus.

To access the tool click here.