New ‘Southern Fried’ food tour represents Savannah’s history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Comfort food, barbecue, and sweet tea; it’s not just a cliche of southern cuisine, but the menu for Savannah Taste Experience’s new “Southern Fried Expectations” tour.

The tour has only been around for a few weeks and is already being named one of Savannah’s most authentic food tasting experiences.

U.S. News & Reports named Savannah Taste Experience as one of the Top 15 Food Tours in the country. TripAdvisor has also recognized them as the Most Booked Food Experience, helping to make Savannah a Top 5 USA Food Vacation and one of the Top 10 Food Destinations to Watch.

The two-hour food tour explores a handful of stops to load guests up with some of the famous regional tastes that make southern cuisine so renowned worldwide.

Tourists get the chance to sample delicious soul food from four unique spots while learning about the food, restaurants, history, and culture that help shape the Hostess City’s palate.

The first stop is at Fiddler’s Crab House and Oyster Bar. Here, guests get to try original hushpuppies, fried shrimp, and cheesy grits while learning the local history behind each of them.

Next, the tour stops at Paula Deen’s restaurant, Lady and Sons. Guests can try what the chef is known best for—her fried chicken, collard greens, and garlic and cheddar biscuits.

The third stop is at the Broughton Common. For a break from all the fried food, the tour gives guests a chance to try some of the area’s barbecue. A unique taco filled with barbecue pork and pineapple is the main dish at this stop.

The fourth and final stop is at Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Here, visitors can try handmade candy apples, caramel, pralines, taffy, and gelato.

So, what makes this new tour special?

“Obviously, it’s deep-fried food. We love it,” said Country Stokes, a Savannah Taste Experience Tour Guide. “There’s not as much deep-fried on the other tours. This one, we try to give you the southern view of it. We give you a little collard greens, we give you some hushpuppies and so many yummy things on this tour.”

Not only are tour guides knowledgeable about the city’s history, but guests will be able to connect those stories to the food they sample at each of the locations.

Savannah Taste Experience tours began in 2012 and operate three distinct tour routes in the Historic District.