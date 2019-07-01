New school superintendent on the job in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The new superintendent of Beaufort County schools is now on the job.

Dr. Frank Rodriguez tells News 3 he has a lot to learn before school starts. One of his priorities before then is to familiarize himself with the 30+ schools around the Beaufort County School District (BCSD).

“I think the first thing that’s really important is to learn as much as I can about the system right now, before just poking around and making changes, so that we make sure that whatever shifts we make are the right shifts,” he explained.

Dr. Rodriguez in an interview with News 3

“So for that, I need to make sure I communicate with our teachers, with our administrators, with our district staff and even with our parents and the community that we serve,” Rodriguez added.

The superintendent toured a handful of schools on Day 1, including Hilton Head Island International Baccalaureate Elementary, St. Helena Elementary School and Robert Smalls International Academy.

Before coming to the Lowcountry, Rodriguez worked as the regional superintendent in Palm Beach County, Florida serving 193,000 students.

According to BCSD, he signed a four-year contract to be paid an annual salary of $210,200.

Rodriguez replaces Interim Superintendent Herb Berg who took the role on in June 2018.