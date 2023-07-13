CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Denise Watts, the new Savannah Chatham County Public School System Superintendent, tells News 3 she’s excited to get to work. She says she plans to underpromise and over-deliver, but she did lay out three main pillars she will be focusing on in the school district.

“The first four days on the job have been incredibly exciting, I’m learning a lot about the district. I’m learning about all the tremendous strengths of the district, and also the challenges. The next 100 days is a very fragile time period as a leader entering an organization and I want to treat it as such,” she says.

On Thursday, Dr. Watts revealed her plan for her first 100 days as SCCPSS superintendent. She says there are three things she intends to focus on.

First, building trust with educators and parents. Second, focusing on raising literacy rates. Third, getting into chronically underperforming schools and seeing what needs to be done to turn them around.

“What are some of the ways that we can address those needs, but really that starts with a needs assessment,” says Dr. Watts.

She called literacy the “north star for the district,” a cause everyone can unify around, emphasizing the importance of teaching reading the right way.

“Making sure that there is adequate training around the science of reading. It is a science for a reason. We have to follow the science,” Dr. Watts says.

She also plans to focus on numbers but says test scores are only one of many ways to measure success in public education, telling WSAV that there are many different learning experiences children should have in school.

“To define what it means to have a successful school district—I will be very disappointed if the only thing we can come up with as a community is a test number. I will be extremely disappointed if that’s the only thing we can name. I think and I hope that we will be able to name what some of those experiences and other opportunities are and say of those things what are we doing a really good job of and what’s missing,” she says.

For Dr. Watt’s, safeguarding the county’s schools is personal.

“I too will have a child in the Savannah Chatham County public school system. I too have looked at the numbers. I do take the superintendent hat off and I’m a mom sometimes. I want the best educational experience for my own child,” she says.

The superintendent also emphasized transparency, both with parents and the media. Dr. Watts says she’s looking into being available remotely for busy parents. She also says she plans to speak to the media monthly about her progress.