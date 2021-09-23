New Savannah city manager debuts 90 day plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah found its first permanent city manager for the first time since 2019 in Jay Melder.

This Thursday, Melder, made his debut during the city council meeting. After being in Savannah for nearly two weeks, Mayor Van Johnson asked Melder to present a 90 day action-plan for the city.

During the workshop, Melder highlighted his top priorities such as the 2022 fiscal year budget that is soon due.

Among other things Melder made it a point to emphasize the importance of building relationships with the taxpayers.

“I will be launching and conducting community walks,” said Melder. “Yourselves will be invited to walk specific neighborhoods and specific blocks to hear directly from residents and community leaders. What the opportunities are and the anxieties.”

Last but not least, Melder will continue to follow the science behind COVID-19 and wants to increase the city’s vaccination rate among residents.