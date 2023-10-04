ROCK HILL, SC (WSPA) — As the clock ticks down to the 2024 South Carolina GOP primary, the state’s Republican voters are unswayed by the legal challenges surrounding former President Donald Trump.

According to the latest Winthrop Poll released Wednesday morning, Trump continues to be the favored candidate among South Carolina’s GOP voters.

With less than five months to go until the primary, a little more than 50% of surveyed Republican voters in the state support the former President. Meanwhile, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has surpassed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis receiving 17% of Republicans who favor her nomination.

“We continue to see Trump’s dominance for the nomination in South Carolina. While a distant second, support for Nikki Haley has grown. Haley’s rise coincides with the continued slide of Ron DeSantis with his drop in national polls being mirrored in South Carolina,” said Winthrop Poll Director Dr. Scott Huffmon.

South Carolina US Senator Tim Scott finds himself in single digits in the polls, virtually tied with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Huffmon said both Haley and Scott do a bit better when Republican-leaning Independents are included in their analysis.

Officials say they randomly surveyed more than 1500 registered South Carolina voters for this poll.

South Carolina voters have a track record of choosing the eventual nominee. With the exception of Newt Gingrich in 2012, the winner of the state’s GOP Primary was gone on to win the party’s nomination.

