New photo exhibit tells the story of Civil Rights in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If a picture is worth a thousand words, then there’s over 40,000 words detailing one of the most important times in Savannah’s history.

A new exhibit, set to open tonight at Savannah’s Cultural Arts Center, has forty photos from 1960 – 1965, capturing the Civil Rights Movement in Savannah.

The forty photos are from the W. W. Law Collection, the former president of the Savannah Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Former Mayor Otis Johnson served as guest curator for the exhibit and chose the photos.

Luciana Spracher, the Municipal Archives Director for the City of Savannah, says they wanted a curator who shared a personal connection with “five years that changed Savannah forever.”

Spracher also says she hopes those who visit the exhibit can take something away from the photos.

“I would really hope that the youth today can be inspired to see how they can make a difference,” said Spracher. “If they see something that they don’t think is right or is unjust, […] they can make a difference.”

The exhibit runs from now until December 14.

The photos selected for the exhibit were narrowed down from thousands in the collection.

The opening for the exhibit is tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.

Admission is free during business hours and the exhibit runs until December 14.