New national report highlights Savannah’s efforts to provide for LGBTQ+ community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A nationwide report highlights the City of Savannah’s efforts to provide resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

Savannah’s Municipal Equality Index has doubled over the last six months, jumping from a score of 40 to 78.

District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee says he’s thrilled by the improvement but says there’s a lot more work to be done before their index score is at 100.

The index, calculated by the Human Rights Campaign, measures the diversity, inclusivity, and safety measures put in place by municipalities nationwide for their LGBTQ+ citizens.

“It means that we are putting forth a leadership effort into making sure that everyone has a seat at the table and we’re treating everyone fairly,” said Purtee.

Part of the increase comes from the work of the Proud Savannah Task Force, chaired by Pastor Candace Hardnett.

She says the index showcases Savannah as a place where people can thrive and grow.

“People, not just gay people, but straight people alike, [and] corporations, will start to kind of look at Savannah as a marketable place,” said Hardnett.

Both agree their work is far from over, and hope to address other protections for the community.

“A human rights commission is something that I would like to see,”said Purtee. “It’s something that’s listed on the MEI. I’m hoping at some point, within the next year or so, we see that.”

The two say the increased index shows the city is becoming a more safe and secure place for all Savannahians.

“Every one of us can agree that as civilized human beings that we should be able to see one another as human and at very least, respect one another,” said Hardnett.

See the full report from the Human Rights Campaign here. See Savannah’s scorecard here.