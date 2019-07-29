New legislation designed to stop robocalls

It’s called the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act and Representative Buddy Carter (republican from Georgia’s 1st district) says it’s “legislation that will seek to stem a problem affecting nearly everyone I know.”

Carter is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee which held hearings and is pushing the legislation. Cater told us that in 2018, there were an estimated 50 billion robocalls and so far this year, Americans have received up to 30 Billion. “That’s 90 for every person so far in 2019,” he said.

“This bill will give the FCC the authority to move forward with changes under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and to ensure that changes will lead to an effective effort to get rid of these unwanted robocalls, said Carter on the House floor.

The bill passed the House and must now be considered by the Senate.

The House bill directs wireless carriers to use technology advancements to screen out the nuisance calls before they get to your phone. “Companies can identify the true origin of a call now and they can stop it,” Carter said.

The legislation gives the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) more authority to set guidelines for carriers and allows the FCC to increase penalties to up to $10,000 per violation.

“There’s nothing more annoying and more of a nuisance than robocalls,” said Carter.

Most Georgians would likely agree. The Better Business Bureau advises that people simply don’t answer their phones if they don’t know who’s calling. However, with number spoofing (making it appear like a call if from a local area code) a lot of people are still being fooled.

We’re told that companies can deal with spoofing as well in terms of technology advancement.

The U.S. Senate must now consider the bill.