New Judicial complex, early learning center could receive funding under SPLOST Seven in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders will soon decide where your money is going. SPLOST, or a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, will be on the ballot for voters this fall.

Chatham County Commissioners already have a list of several projects they’d like to see funded. The current plan for the county is to allocate 63 million dollars for a new Judicial Complex.

That projects involves the construction of a new facility at the site of the recently demolished jail on Montgomery Street. There will be new courtrooms for Superior Court, State Court, and the building will be connected to the existing courthouse.



10 Million dollars will go to the Transit Authority for equipment. And, more than three million dollars will be used for a new Eastside Early Learning Center on Wheaton Street.

And, for the other municipalities such as Bloomingdale, Garden City, Thunderbolt and Tybee Island…about 20 million dollars total is expected to be used for water and sewer projects, as well as road and drainage improvements in those cities.

Chatham County Commissioners will vote on this proposal Friday.