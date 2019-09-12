New information revealed about suspect charged in River Street murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hearing was set for a man charged in the deadly shooting of a Savannah husband and father.

Ronnie Cooper is accused of killing Marcus Chaney. His hearing was continued until the end of the month. But, News 3 is learning he has a lengthy criminal record.

Police say last month, Cooper shot and killed 30 year old Marcus Chaney in a parking lot, near the Homewood Suites on River Street, where Chaney worked. You might remember, construction workers chased and tackled the suspect as he tried to get away. News 3 obtained Cooper’s criminal history.

He’s been arrested at least 15 times since 2007, and he was on probation at the time of his arrest for murder. Over the past 12 years, Cooper has been charged with dozens of crimes including aggravated stalking, battery and obstruction by fleeing.

Cooper and the victim knew each other. News 3 has learned that Cooper and Chaney’s wife have a child from a previous relationship.

So far, police have not indicated a possible motive in this case. Cooper is due in court on these charges on September 26th.







