NEW INFORMATION: Depositions shed new light on the death of Lowcountry teen

Mallory Beach was one of six "grossly intoxicated" teens on a boat that crashed in Archer's Creek on February 24, 2019

Depositions from the civil trial connect to Mallory Beach’s tragic death are offering an inside look at what the people on the boat she was killed on saw and felt that night.

The Lowcountry teen died February 24, 2019, after the boat she was riding on in Archer’s Creek in Beaufort with five other teens hit a piling in the water, throwing her off. It took a week before her body was found.

Now four other teens who were on the boat that night have given testimony in the case filed by Renee Beach, Mallory’s mother.

“Where the F–k is Mallory!!”

That’s the question Mallory’s friends were asking during a 911 call that fateful night.

Port Royal police say in its report that all the teens were “grossly intoxicated” when the accident happened. This despite the fact none of them were old enough to drink.

Now Morgan Doughty, Connor Cook, Miley Altman, and Anthony Cook, through their depositions, are shining a light on what went on that day and night before and during the crash.

Renee Beach is suing Paul Murdaugh’s father Richard Alexander Murdaugh and older brother Richard Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh, Jr and the Parker’s Corporation for monetary damage

Morgan Doughty, who was dating Paul Murdaugh, and Miley Altman who were on the boat said they both knew Paul was using his of age brother’s fake ID that night.

Altman said in her testimony Paul didn’t look like “Buster”.

“Buster had a fatter face,” she said

“What about the height and weight. What is the height and weight on Buster’s ID?” the attorney asked.

“Buster he was chunky, so the weight was just completely off. I think it was two-something. Obviously, Paul is tiny and I think Buster is maybe 6′, 6’1″, so its a big difference from Paul that’s 5’7”

But somehow despite the differences, the underage teen was able to buy beer from Parker’s anyway. Miley Altman testified she also bought alcohol with a fake Id that day.

Friends testified they remembered Murdaugh walking out and holding the beer over his head seeming triumphant.

After getting their alcohol, the entire set of people went to an oyster roast in Hampton County surrounded by adults. The teens testified all or most continues to drink at the party.

Then Paul and Connor Cook sais they wanted to go out for more drinks. While “buzzed” or possibly “intoxicated” Paul drove his boat back to Beaufort, and used the ID again at Luther’s Rare and Well Done restaurant.

The four friends all said paul was drunk and belligerent, some saying he acted “like he was on drugs”, and “everybody” tried to stop Paul from driving the boat back to Hampton County, but he refused.

“I yelled at him once and he just told me — he was, like, sit — shut the eff up and sit the eff down. Nobody else is driving my boat,” said Miley in her deposition.

Connor Cook said in his testimony that several people thought they should get an Uber or a taxi instead of driving the boat because “they knew it could be unsafe.” But they went anyway.

Doughty admitted she had seen Murdaugh do cocaine and “weed”. But no one said they knew if he had done any drugs that night

Once on the boat, Paul’s behavior continued to get more erratic.

He took his clothes off in 40-degree weather.

“And Paul started taking his clothes off?”

“He stripped all the way down to his boxers,” said Cook.

“Do you know why he took his clothes off?” the attorney asked Doughty.

“Because he was drunk. He’s a crazy drunk. He does weird things.”

When everyone got back on the boat, with Paul driving, the depositions show he left the wheel “numerous” times while the boat was in a slow idle to either take off his clothes or yell at his girlfriend. Connor Cook would then be left to take the wheel.

One time he went to the front to yell at Doughty, and it got physical.

“You were seated on the cooler?”

“Yes, Ma’am,” said Doughty

“Did he slap you?”

“Yes, Ma’am.”

“How many times?”

“Just once,” said Doughty.

“Did he spit on you?”

“Yes, Ma’am.”

“How many times did he spit on you?”

“I think just once,” said Doughty.

“Had he ever done that before?”

“Yes, Ma’am.”

“Was he intoxicated those times?”

“Yes, Ma’am.”

“Had he ever spat on you when he was sober?”

“No, Ma’am.”

Doughty testified Mallory told people she was “scared” when Paul yelled at her after she brought up the possibility of leaving the boat behind or having someone else drive it. Anthony yelled back at him, but it went no further.

Connor Cook says despite the foggy conditions the boat had no forward light, only running lights and one flashlight, which he held the entire time, to guide the six teens and intoxicated driver through the foggy night on Archer’s Creek.

The moment that turned deadly was when someone “slammed” the throttle, sending the boat hurtling through the water at a high rate of speed.

“And what did you mean by that, the throttle got slammed?”

“We went from a two-mile-per-hour idle to the bow fo the boat sticking up in teh air and I went to the back.” said Anthony Cook. who was Mallory’s boyfriend.

Anthony Cook says he was holding on to Mallory when they fell down to the floor of the boat when the speed increased sharply.

That’s when it hit a piling, throwing several teens from the boat, including Mallory.

No one deposed could say for sure that Paul Murdaugh hit that throttle.

But each believed, under oath, that he was responsible for the sudden acceleration of the boat.

“And someone throttled it?”

“Yes, sir,” said Anthony Cook.

“Do you know who did it?”

“I couldn’t tell you that for 100 percent sure, but I imagine it was Paul. I mean, he was the one behind the steering wheel when it happened.”

“Do you know what caused it to speed up?

“I’ve gone over it in my head so many times and, like, is — the only thing I can think of is, like, Paul is an angry drunk, and he thinks he is invincible and so when he’s angry, I just feel like — he put it in full motion,” said Doughty.

Parker’s has filed motions saying this case should be taken under “maritime law” and thus they should be exempt from civil monetary decisions and filings.

As for Paul Murdaugh’s criminal case.

He remains out on bond.

There have been no new actions filed in courts since July of 2019 and no new dates for hearings or a date for a trial has been set.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s office is prosecuting Murdaugh for two counts of BUI with Bodily injury and death after the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office conflicted out of the case.

A judge from out of the area will also be presiding over the case because of more conflicts.

Randolph Murdaugh was a Solicitor in the area for decades. His son Richard Murdaugh, Paul’s father, also worked cases for the Solicitor’s office.