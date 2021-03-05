New “friendly caller” program to combat social isolation among seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before the pandemic, more than 9 million seniors were living in isolation in the United States. Efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 drove that number even higher.

86 year old Wilbert Brunson says he misses going to church most of all. “We haven’t been to church in one year as of March 1st. It’s been really heartbreaking to not to have to go inside of the temple for one year.”



To ease some of that heartbreak, Savannah’s Senior Citizen’s incorporated is launching a friendly caller pilot program. Volunteers will call local seniors, one hour each week, to make conversation and check-in on both their mental and physical health. “It’s really a conversation, but it’s a way for them to have that added socialization and for us to have added ears on how they’re doing,” says President and CEO of Senior Citizens Inc. Patti Lyons.



The program is funded through a $15,000 grant from Meals on Wheels America’s Caesars Foundation. The money will help train volunteers 18 and over, who pass a background check. Lyons says they’re looking for people with a couple of key qualities. “Someone that’s a good listener, someone that really likes older adults and just somebody that’s a good chatty Cathy in their own right.”



Scientists have linked social isolation to high blood pressure, heart disease and even death. Senior citizens Inc. hopes a friendly voice, like yours, will help local seniors beat the odds.

The friendly caller program is currently accepting volunteers. To find out how to get involved click here.

