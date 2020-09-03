New eviction halt to protect more renters than the CARES Act

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A temporary ban on evictions covering most renters across the US could become law as soon as Friday.

The Department of Human and Health Services (HUD) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a halt on evictions through the end of the year.

“I have nothing to do with that CDC thing,” said Sheriff John Wilcher with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilcher says he’s following the courts lead. In July, a moratorium on evictions expired leaving his office no choice, but to begin processing hundreds of dispossessory warnings.

“Do I like doing evictions at this time, no, but I have to do the job that you give me the power to do,” said Wilcher.

Wilcher says his deputies are serving five to six dispossessory warrants a day. Tenants get a week to respond, if they don’t they’re hit with a writ possession.

“Once we get the writ we are bound by law to go evict the people out of the house,” said Wilcher.

Because many of these people evicted end up in shelters or group homes the CDC is demanding they stop. They say it’s putting lives at risk and threatening to spread COVID-19.

Shaina Thompson, an attorney with Georgia legal services says the courts could adopt a new eviction ban as soon as Friday.

“The courts are already aware of it, attorneys are already talking about it,” said Thompson, “it will be something that will be halting evictions based on non-payments of rent.”

Unlike the CARES Act, this order applies to all residential properties. Thompson says to trigger the protection, renters need to file a declaration in writing with the courts.

“There is some requirements in what needs to be in that declaration,” said Thompson, “and right now Georgia Legal Services is in the process of putting together forms and instructions so it can help tenants with that declaration.”

Once the court receives that declaration that’s where the process reaches the Sheriff’s office.

“The only thing that changes in my office is if the judge says do not do them (evictions),” said Wilcher.

Thompson says while the public health measure doesn’t outline any protections for people evicted since July, her office is looking into the matter.

“The order is very new, but we will be looking into it to see if those that have already been evicted if there’s any protections for them, but right now we just don’t have that answer,” She said.

Thompson says Georgia Legal Services is working on a step-by-step guide to help people through the process. The moratorium protects eligible renters from eviction through December 31st.