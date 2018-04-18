New device has children vaping at school: Do you know the dangers of juuling?

(NBC News) — A relatively new device has children vaping in school bathrooms, and many adults have no idea.

Juul is a vaping device that’s increasingly popular due to its high-tech appearance, ability to hide in plain sight and be used without any telltale odor.

Unfortunately, many kids fail to recognize Juul pods contain extremely high levels of nicotine.

“It delivers so much nicotine so rapidly, it dramatically increases the risk that a kid who experiments with this product will become addicted and then potentially go on to smoke cigarettes,” says Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The non-profit group “Truth Initiative” surveyed more than 1,000 teenagers and 63% were unaware Juuling always delivers nicotine, and a lot of it.

One Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a full pack of cigarettes.

Juul Labs says it “strongly condemns the use of its products by minors” and is working with school districts across the country to control the problem, but Juul pods come in kid-friendly flavors like fruit medley and creme brulee, making the products very attractive to teens.

