New dental clinic offers help to low income families

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A new dental clinic for children is now open in Chatham County.

February is national Children’s Dental Health Awareness month and the Coastal Health District is advocating for healthy smiles with a new clinic on Eisenhower Drive. The community gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning at the Chatham County Health Department.

The program offers dental services to kids up to age 17, whose families might be struggling to make ends meet. The program gives reduced fees to lower income families and will accept all forms of Medicaid. Services include exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and more. Health officials say getting an early start on good dental hygiene is important.

Coastal Health District Dental Director Dr. Deb Smith said dental health is now considered a transmissible disease.

“Children with dental decay are more prone to have problems at school, they miss more school, they cannot concentrate, they cannot take tests, so it’s very important for children to have good oral health to succeed in school. You know the newest recommendation now is that children see the dentist as soon as their first tooth erupts, no later than a year old,” Smith said.

The clinic is now taking patients. You can call (912) 691-6229 to make an appointment.