SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District has announced that a new type of COVID-19 vaccine is available for the Lowcountry.

According to the Coastal Health District, the Novovax shot is the fourth COVID vaccine to be cleared by the Food & Drug Administration.

Similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Novovax shot is a two-dose vaccine, but unlike some of the newer COVID-19 vaccines, the Novovax shot relies on historic vaccine technology to protect members of the community against the virus.

The shot will be available in Chatham and Glynn counties as well as in the Richmond Hill clinic of the Bryan County Health Department.



“Novavax is a great option for adults who want vaccine protection but aren’t comfortable using

mRNA vaccines like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health

Director of the Coastal Health District. “The Novavax vaccine uses the same technology as

several other vaccines we’ve been using in the United States for decades, like vaccines for

hepatitis B, influenza, and whooping cough.”



Officials say that the shot uses protein-based technology where harmless copies of the coronavirus’ spike protein are combined with an ingredient called adjuvant in order to generate a response in the immune system. Clinical trials revealed that the vaccine prevented mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 illness in 90% of adults aged 18 and older.

Sharing many similarities with other vaccines, common side effects include pain/tenderness, redness and

swelling at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, joint pain, nausea/vomiting and

fever.



The Novovax shot is free to the public. Appointments for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

can be scheduled online at chdcovidvax.org, or by calling the Chatham, Glynn, or Bryan County

Health Departments.