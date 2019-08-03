New Chatham Fire recruits hit the streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was the first day on the job Saturday for 16 new recruits at Chatham Emergency Services.

After 17 weeks of training, the men are finally hitting the streets to protect the people of Chatham County.

A Lieutenant at Station 6 says they try to keep the recruits’ first day similar to a normal day on the job.

The day started with checking the equipment. Then, the men did drills to make sure they knew exactly what to do if someone called 911 for a fire emergency.

“It takes someone who has heart, who has dedication and who has commitment,” said Chief of Operations Phil Koster. “You have to be quick on your feet when a fire is at your front door. You have to know what to do.”

Chatham Emergency Services recruits have been learning just that: everything from how to extinguish fires to how to handle hazmat situations.

“It’s really just something I’ve been exposed to for the majority of my life and I think it’s the right fit for me right now,” said Ryan Unkert, a new firefighter.

“I just want to be someone my kids can look up to,” said Kendall Blunt, another new firefighter.

That’s why those two men joined 14 others who took an oath to serve at a graduation ceremony Friday in Georgetown.

But now, it’s go-time

“I’m ready to get to work,” said Unkert. “It’s been 17 weeks of putting all the pieces together. And now we’re ready to go. We’re on the streets. And I think it’ll be good.”

“The best advice on the first day and throughout their career is just do your job. It’s that simple,” said Lt. Michael Mason.

Chatham Fire says they will accept applications again for new recruits later this year. Chief Koster says to check their facebook page consistently for more information.

