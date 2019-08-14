New businesses opening along Savannah’s Waters Avenue corridor, many owned by millennials

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Have you noticed? New businesses are opening along Savannah’s Waters Avenue Corridor. It’s all part of the city’s Streetscape Improvement Project. And, many of those businesses are owned by millennials.

A community center, a wedding chapel, even a new athletic club have popped up along Waters Avenue over the past few months. It’s part of the city’s plan to revitalize Waters Avenue from Wheaton Street to Victory Drive.

The city invested millions of dollars in improvements including additional lighting, and better sidewalks. The project also creates incentives for businesses owners to move in.

28 year old Vann Ellison Seales is a Savannah native and SCAD graduate. He moved his company from East Broad Street to Waters Avenue two years ago. He says it was a smart move for his company.

“I’ve always grown up with the thought of ‘oh, well, they’re going to do this revitalization on waters, blah, blah, blah’, I didn’t think it would be me and my generation that was gonna do it,” says Seales.

“Corridors like Waters are ideal for businesses that are looking for cheaper space, looking to expand, looking for a new area that’s up and coming,” says Manny Dominguez, the Director of Savannah’s Office of Business Opportunity.

He encourages other business owners to invest in Waters Avenue. For more information contact Savannah’s Entrepreneurial Center at 801 E. Gwinnett Street.



