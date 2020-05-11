New arrest/developments in investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA, GA (WSAV) – Today, the GBI arrested Rashawn Smith, age 20, and charged him with Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts. He was taken into custody in Midway, GA and will be booked into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation was conducted with the assistance of the FBI & Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, May 9, 2020, at approximately 11:55 PM, the GBI was made aware of a Facebook post that contained a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery.

Also today (Sunday) Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct an investigation in the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

The request to the U.S. Department of Justice includes, but is not limited to, investigation of the communications and discussions by and between the Office of the District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and the Office of the District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit related to this case.

On April 13, 2020, the Office of the Attorney General appointed the District Attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit to this case. On May 5, 2020, the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conduct an investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery. The GBI commenced its investigation on May 6, 2020 and made two arrests on May 7, 2020.