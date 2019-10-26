Neighbors upset after community book box found burned

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)-We’re following an investigation into how a book box burned to the ground in the middle of a savannah neighborhood.

“I just want to know what’s the reason for vandalism like that,” said Lily Smith, who lives nearby and plays in the park.

Just like Smith, many other neighbors who live near hull park want to know what happened.

“We’ve actually got books from it and put books in it so it was sad to hear someone had burned it overnight,” said Carrie Vangorder, who lives in the neighborhood.

The book box is registered with Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization that fosters neighborhood book exchanges around the world.

There are several like book boxes stationed throughout the city.

“I just like sit there, there’s usually like a harry potter book in there and I really like those books and I’ll just bring one out and just sit in the pavilion,” said Smith.

Savannah fire responded to the area around 9:30 on Friday morning. They determined the box had been burned at some point in the night.

Alderman Julian Miller said its sad to see this happen in his district.

“This thing was put here by volunteers who just wanted to share books with kids why someone would go to this length is just stupid,” said Miller

Neighbors said the community around the park is tight nit and crime is not a commonplace.

“It’s a great park to come to there are always parties going on all the time and so it’s a safe place for us to bring our kids,” said Vangorder.”When this kind of thing when these kinds of things happen it doesn’t feel as safe anymore.”

Neighbors believe someone set this library box on fire investigators are looking for any information including possible home surveillance video of the incident.

If you know anything you can call the arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804.