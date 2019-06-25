Neighbors react to Statesboro teen found dead at park

STATESBORO, Ga., (WSAV) – People in one Statesboro neighborhood said they’re on edge after a teen was found shot to death in a nearby park on Saturday. Police are still looking for a suspect.

The Statesboro Police department said they responded to calls Saturday morning about a victim with gunshot wounds at the Luetta Moore Park. When they arrived, they found a teenager dead.

A family member has identified the victim as James Mikell Jr. One neighbor said she’s not sure how to handle the sad news.

” Nothing has ever happened to this magnitude, I was shocked and a lot of neighbors were shocked that you know the incident happened. It’s something totally out of the norm for this neighboorhood,” Queen Hodges said.

A pastor in the area said Mikell’s death is a tragedy. One that’s hitting the community hard.

” It brings a hurt up on the family and not just immediate family, but within the community itself. It just hurts us with the love that we have for one another for something like that to happen, Pastor James A. Howard said.”

News 3 checked the Statesboro Police Department’s crime map and over the past six months, there were no killings in the area. A few weeks ago the police department held a community forum with neighbors.

Hodges said after this shooting she hopes the police can help put neighbor’s minds at ease.

“We talked about community policing and what it is and why it’s important and I’m hoping that that’s something that the police department will start doing. Having a community police forces in the neighborhood to help solve or take care of some of the crime,” Hodges said.

The Statesboro Police Department is continuing to investigate this case. A $2,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 912-764-9911. You can also submit information to www.tipsoft.com .