Nearly 1,000 without power after tornado touches down in Coffee County

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WSAV) – As overnight storms rolled across Georgia, the worst was seen near Douglas, where the National Weather Service reported that an EF2 tornado touched down around 9PM Saturday night.

“At first glance, we’re looking at winds exceeding 104 mph at this juncture. It could’ve been even higher than that,” said Scott Cordero of the National Weather Service.

No injuries have been reported, but over 70 homes were seriously damaged and nearly 1,000 customers have been left without power.

“We’ve got our roads open and we’re working to reestablish power,” said Steve Carver, Coffee County EMA Director. “Our schools are gonna be closed tomorrow due to amount of water on the road and the power being out,” Carver added.

The most significant damage was seen near the Bay Meadows Community and Bear Creek mobile home park.

“I thought this is it, this is my last time on earth,” said Bear Creek resident Mack Wooten. “I’m on god’s good graces, so far it’s kept me pretty good. I’m alive,” Wooten added in relief.

Coffee County Emergency Managements says the clean up process is currently underway. FEMA, Red Cross, National Weather Service, and several volunteer groups have aided in the recovery.