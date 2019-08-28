NC teen registered people to vote as they waited in long Popeyes lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) – Instead of the complaining about the long lines at Popeyes as everyone waited to try their new chicken sandwich, 17-year-old David Ledbetter took the opportunity to make some real change in his community.

Ledbetter was seen this weekend standing outside a Charlotte, North Carolina Popeye’s registering people to vote.

“I decided to register people to vote after I saw there was a lack of young people politically involved,” Ledbetter said, adding, “I believe that it is our duty to vote as American citizens and it would be wrong not to exercise our political voice.”

Popeyes has gotten a lot of media attention lately after the fast-food chain and Chick-fil-A were pitted against each other in a social media food fight over their chicken sandwiches.

Ledbetter decided to take advantage of the large crowds at Popeyes by handing out sample ballots and voter registration forms urging people to show up to the polls as well.

He said many people were already registered to vote, but on Saturday alone, he was still able to get 16 people registered.

The teen’s efforts are now being recognized across the nation, and he hopes that only helps push more people to be informed, involved and registered.

Ledbetter plans to register next year when he finally turns 18 but the teenager is already a leader in our community. He’s involved in an organization called Imagine This — the goal is to help students get to college.

As for the chicken sandwich, Popeyes announced Wednesday that they are officially sold out. They are encouraging customers to download the Popeyes app (Apple or Google Play) and turn on push notifications to be notified when it’s back in stores.

For those wondering which chicken sandwich Ledbetter thought was best — he chose Popeyes.

