The American Heart Association is hoping you will wear red on Friday to raise awareness for heart disease — the number one killer of women.

They ask you to post a picture to social media using the following hashtags:

#WearRedandGive, #WeGotThis, #GoRedCHS #GoRedForWomen #GoRed #GoRedGetFit #Healthyforgood #HealthyHearts #Heart #Hearts #Women #Survivor #KnowYourNumbers #Volunteer #Dogood #AHA #WearRedDay

You can donate to the cause by texting goredCHS to 41444.