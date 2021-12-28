National retail chain with more than 1,000 locations set to build in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A retail chain with more than 1,000 locations in the United States is adding Pooler to its list.

Tool and equipment retailer Harbor Freight is set to break ground on the corner of Highway 80 and the Pooler Parkway exit. City council members unanimously approved the proposal at their last meeting.

Economic leaders said they’re happy another large retail chain is landing in Pooler.

“The most important thing excluding, of course, the revenue that it’s going to bring to Pooler is the fact that there’s going to be job openings and to me, that’s a top priority for the Pooler residents and the other businesses in Pooler,” said Pam Southard, executive director of the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Across its U.S. stores, Harbor Freight employs more than 20,000 people. Southard said the arrival of famous national brands, like Costco’s opening in November, will propel Pooler to the next chapter of its growth.

“I remember 12 years ago when Pooler was just a sleepy little town with nothing and now we’ve just exploded with growth and opportunities,” she said. “People would like to see Target and a Cheesecake Factory, that’s what I hear at the chamber. But I think if we’re patient and the businesses see that Pooler now has Costco, Harbor Freight you know maybe these larger corporations will also consider coming to Pooler.”

Traffic is always a concern for some residents. We’re told the city is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to improve traffic flow as more businesses come to town.

There is no word yet on a groundbreaking date.