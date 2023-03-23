SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It is once again National Puppy Day, which occurs every year on March 23. According to advocates, the holiday is meant to raise awareness about puppy mills, encouraging adoption as an alternative.

It is also a time to simply celebrate man’s best friend.

In the spirit of that celebration, here is a gallery of puppies (young and old) that you can look through. If you would like your pup to be featured in the gallery, send a photo to pics@wsav.com. Remember to include your pet’s name!