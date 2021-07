SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A local group claims they can prove that a proposed Salvation Army shelter in West Savannah would be built on Weeping Time property, the site of the largest slave auction in U.S. history.

In April, Savannah City Council approved a special use permit for the shelter on Augusta Avenue, that included an amendment for an archaeological survey. The city said it would not move forward with the permit if the study shows the shelter would be on Weeping Time land.