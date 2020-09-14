Woodward: Trump ‘could have saved lives’

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Journalist Bob Woodward says President Trump knew in late January how great the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic would be.

Speaking on the Today Show, Woodward explained the timeline of when he learned the president knew more than he was telling the public.

“In May, three months later I learned the key piece of evidence that on January 28th, 10 days before that February call, the President was warned by his National Security Advisor in a top secret meeting, that the virus is going to be the greatest national security threat to your presidency,” Woodward said.

He went on to say that “specific knowledge” the president had at the time could have saved lives.

