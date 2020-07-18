Woman finds newborn in trash bin while walking her dog

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WSAV) – A walk with her dog turned into a life-saving rescue for one North Carolina woman when she found a baby sealed in a garbage bag inside a trash bin.

Cynthia Burton says she walks her dog, Flounder, several times a day. On Thursday, they decided to take a different path home because of the hot pavement. That’s when she says she heard a noise coming from a garbage bin behind a nearby church.

“I heard a cry, a loud cry, and then I kept hearing it,” Burton said.

Burton found a baby boy in the trash bin with the umbilical cord still wrapped around his neck.

“He would not have survived if someone hadn’t been walking that way because he was in the trash bin at the bottom,” Burton said. “He was in a trash bag and the ties were tight. I couldn’t open them. I had to rip the trash liner part.”

Burton ran to a nearby apartment complex, screaming for help. Luckily, a neighbor heard her and ran to assist.

Burton says she cradled the baby, removed the cord, and sang “Jesus Loves Me” to the tiny infant.

“I saw the baby and I just knew I had to take action,” Burton said. “I didn’t even wait a second, I knew I had to take action because the baby was so bloody, it looked like it had just been born.”

She says it was a mixture of divine intervention and being aware of her surroundings that saved the young boy’s life.

“It’s pretty powerful. It changes your life. And I know God put me in that place at that time,” Burton said.

Despite the trauma of the boy’s first moments here on Earth, Burton says she hopes the child grows up knowing his life has worth.

“He’s special. He was loved from the very beginning that I got him in my arms and sang, you know, ‘Jesus Loves Me’ that he’s gonna live a wonderful life and he’s very powerful and very strong because he cried out to live,” Burton said. “And if I had walked by and not heard a sound, I’d have kept on walking. But he cried, and he kept on crying and he kept on crying. He cried until I went and got the bag and pulled him up and when I opened the bag, he stopped crying. That’s when I believe he knew he was safe.”

North Carolina has a safe surrender law, allowing anyone who has a child to turn it over to a first responder, a social worker, or a health care provider.