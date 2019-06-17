Woman and baby shot at Florida apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSAV) - A woman is dead and her baby is recovering after they were both shot at a Florida apartment complex.

Police in Orange County said they received a 911 call from someone saying a family member was being threatened by a man, identified later as Ezequiel Umpierre Placencia, inside the home at The Park Apartments.

When authorities arrived, they heard several gunshots and found three injured people. The woman, Merrie Garcia Berrios, died at the scene. Her 1-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives said Placencia also shot himself and is in critical condition.

There were two other children inside the home, and they are now safe.

