Winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 06:08 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:08 PM EDT

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WRAL/NBC News) - Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket from a North Carolina grocery store over the weekend is about to get a lot richer.

The winning ticket from Saturday's $344.6 million jackpot drawing was sold at Carlie C's grocery store in Hope Mills, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. 

The jackpot amount has a cash value of $223.3 million after taxes. The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot. 

Two lottery player in South Carolina won big this weekend as well. 

According to the S.C. Education Lottery, one ticket was sold in Anderson at the Quick Trip #1106 and is worth $100,000, and another one was sold in Darlington at High Hill Quickfill and is worth $50,000. 

