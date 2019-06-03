Winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WRAL/NBC News) - Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket from a North Carolina grocery store over the weekend is about to get a lot richer.
The winning ticket from Saturday's $344.6 million jackpot drawing was sold at Carlie C's grocery store in Hope Mills, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
The jackpot amount has a cash value of $223.3 million after taxes. The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot.
Two lottery player in South Carolina won big this weekend as well.
According to the S.C. Education Lottery, one ticket was sold in Anderson at the Quick Trip #1106 and is worth $100,000, and another one was sold in Darlington at High Hill Quickfill and is worth $50,000.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Military judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL murder case
- Ceremony, political gibes mark Trump's first day in London
- More states sue opioid maker alleging deceptive marketing
- Judge rejects Congress' challenge of border wall funding
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.