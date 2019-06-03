Winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WRAL/NBC News) – Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket from a North Carolina grocery store over the weekend is about to get a lot richer.

The winning ticket from Saturday’s $344.6 million jackpot drawing was sold at Carlie C’s grocery store in Hope Mills, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The jackpot amount has a cash value of $223.3 million after taxes. The win is the largest jackpot ever won in North Carolina involving a single ticket and is the fifth time that a North Carolina ticket has claimed a Powerball jackpot.

Two lottery player in South Carolina won big this weekend as well.

According to the S.C. Education Lottery, one ticket was sold in Anderson at the Quick Trip #1106 and is worth $100,000, and another one was sold in Darlington at High Hill Quickfill and is worth $50,000.